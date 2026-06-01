Police Sharks chases third Vodafone Cup title

Team captains for the women's division during their photo shoot at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Police Sharks will be looking to defend their Club Championships Vodafone Fiji Cup title for the third consecutive year when the season starts this weekend.

The championship was officially launched this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Police Sharks captain Laisa Takayawa is aware of the tough challenge ahead of them, but they are confident in the work they’ve been putting in over the past few weeks preparing for the tournament.

Police Sharks hold the women’s title while the Namuaniwaqa Sea Eagles are the current champs for the men’s division.

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“It won’t be easy defending our title, but we have been preparing well and we are looking forward to our first game on Saturday.”

Round one gets underway on Saturday at the Bidesi Ground and Buckhurst Park in Suva.