Tokaduadua wins Player of the Match in Stars win

[Photo: Supplied]

Fijian defender Lili Tokaduadua delivered a standout performance in just her second year at the club, helping the Stars to a 57-52 win over the Tactix in the ANZ Netball Premiership in New Zealand.

Tokaduadua was named Player of the Match after registering five interceptions and three deflections, anchoring a Stars defence that held strong through a tense final quarter.

The win came after a challenging week for the Stars, who lost key players to injury and introduced new faces to the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite a late fightback from the Tactix, the Stars maintained control throughout, leading at every quarter break and finishing strong with accurate two-point shooting and composed ball movement.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.