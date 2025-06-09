No place for bullying at Coke Games; Tabuya

There is no place for bullying in Fiji’s schools, not on the field, in the stands, or online.

This message was delivered by Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya, as she officially opened this year’s Coca-Cola Games in Suva.

Speaking to athletes, students, teachers, and supporters, Tabuya raised concerns about the growing issue of bullying among students, particularly on social media.

“You must also speak honestly about the challenges you young people face, and one of them is bullying.”

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She reminded athletes that sport should promote unity, respect, and encouragement — not division or harm.

Tabuya noted that there are increasing reports of students pulling each other down instead of lifting one another up, especially on online platforms.

She also linked her message to Thursday’s “In Black” campaign, highlighting the broader issue of violence, particularly against women and children, and urged young people to stand against all forms of abuse, including bullying.

“Sports should build each other up, not break each other down.”

Speaking in her capacity as President of the Kadavu Rugby Union, Tabuya said she has witnessed firsthand how sport can foster friendships and unite communities, but stressed that this comes with responsibility.

She also acknowledged the efforts of teachers, parents, and supporters who continue to invest in young athletes — from providing meals to purchasing equipment and ensuring their safety.

The Coca-Cola Games begin today, with the girls’ high jump set to open the competition.