Netball U19 top four confirmed

The Punjas Digicel Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Under-19 grade has determined its semi-finalists.

The initial semi-final will witness Adi Cakobau School contending against Natabua High School.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final clash will feature Suva Grammar School and Jasper Williams High School.

Adi Cakobau School asserted its dominance by defeating Swami Vivekananda College 22-5 in the opening quarter-final.

In the subsequent quarter-final encounter, Suva Grammar School exhibited their superiority with a comprehensive 28-3 victory over Tavua College.

Natabua High School secured their place in the semi-finals by narrowly overcoming Lomawai 18-11, while Jasper Williams High School triumphed over Levuka Public School with a score of 21-14.

The competition will continue at both the Vodafone Arena and the National Netball Centre situated in Laucala Bay, Suva.