Nadi outclasses Naitasiri at home

Nadi pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Skipper Cup competition, defeating table leaders Naitasiri 27-23 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The two sides went toe-to-toe throughout a hard-fought encounter, but Nadi held its composure when it mattered most to secure a crucial victory.

Nadi took a 10-5 lead into halftime after scoring a try and adding a penalty.

The visitors came out strongly in the second half, scoring shortly after the restart. Naitasiri quickly responded with a hard-fought try to close the gap to 15-10.

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Nadi hit back just minutes later with another try before converting a penalty to extend its lead to 20-10.

Naitasiri’s indiscipline then began to cost the side, allowing Nadi to capitalise on two more penalty opportunities and extend its advantage.

Nadi continued to defend strongly and added two further penalties to move 27-23 ahead.

Naitasiri pushed hard in the closing stages, searching for a way through Nadi’s defence, but the visitors held firm.

With time running out, Naitasiri was unable to find the breakthrough as Nadi secured a memorable victory over the competition leaders.