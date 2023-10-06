Mobil Oil partners with The Syndicate’s for exciting car show

Car enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating a thrilling showdown at the upcoming Mobil and The Syndicate’s Motorshow in Partnership with Vodafone, which will take place next Saturday at the Suva Foreshore.

It is expected that 100 cars will compete in this event. Rizwan Buksh, the President of The Syndicate, has announced that there will be fierce competition in more than 70 categories of awards.

Additionally, he has revealed that the total prize money for this event amounts to $17,000.

Buksh also emphasizes that this motorshow is an excellent opportunity for families to enjoy, as there will be family-friendly events planned for fans.

“It will be a fun-filled event, there will be stalls and entertainments as well. There will display of about 100 cars and it’s going to be different because all cars on display will have enough space to display their vehicles.”

Fiji Mobil Oil chief executive, Narongkorn Charusakwan expresses pride in sponsoring and supporting car enthusiasts in the country.

As the oldest fuel company, Mobil Oil has entered into a 12-month partnership with The Syndicate and will serve as the major sponsor for this highly anticipated car show next week.