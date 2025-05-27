Mini Games prep on track

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

With just a month to go before their departure, Team Fiji’s preparations for the 2025 Pacific Mini Games are progressing smoothly, according to chef de mission Josaia Tuinamata.

Tuinamata confirmed that he has been closely monitoring the athletes’ training schedules and is confident that everything is on track.

In the lead-up to their departure on June 27 and 28, Team Fiji has a busy calendar of events and engagements.

“On the 7th, we have an event coming up for the team’s assembly, and also on the 11th is the i-tatau to the minister for Youth and Sports before they leave on the 27th and 28th, and you have the official opening on the 29th. And they’ll be back in the country after the closing on the 9th of July, and their flight back is on the 10th of July.”

The national contingent will compete in 12 sports at the Games.

These include archery, athletics, baseball, basketball, para-athletics, para-table tennis, swimming, triathlon, va’a, beach volleyball, indoor volleyball, and weightlifting.

Team Fiji will comprise a total of 186 members, including 73 male and 63 female athletes, supported by team officials and staff.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in Palau from June 28th to July 9th.

