Lautoka to host Ba in EPL Round 16

Football fans in Lautoka will have something to look forward to tonight as their district team takes on football giant, Ba FC, in Round 16 of the Extra Supermarket Premier League.

Currently third on the league table with 28 points, the hosts Lautoka will be keen to solidify their position at the top end of the standings while Ba looks to close the gap, sitting at fourth place with 23 points.

Adding to the excitement is a special curtain-raiser at 4:30pm, featuring the Lautoka Legends taking on the Ba Legends.

The Lautoka veterans will be looking for redemption after narrowly falling 3-2 in their previous meeting at Govind Park.

With home support behind them, they’ll be determined to turn the tables.

Lautoka will host Ba at the Churchill Park 6pm.

