Lautoka thrash Nasinu in Fiji FACT opener

Opening match of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT tournament.

Lautoka FC made a strong statement in their opening match of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT tournament, defeating Nasinu FC 4-1 in their first pool encounter at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Blues showcased their ability to adapt to the hot conditions in the North, using their fitness and attacking flair to dominate proceedings and secure all three points.

Valeni Roserewa starred for Lautoka, netting a brace in the first half to put his side in control. Rusiate Matererega then added another goal before the break, giving the Sugar City side a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

Nasinu responded through Bruce Hughes, who found the back of the net in the opening spell to keep his side in contention.

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The second half saw both teams tighten up defensively, with chances proving difficult to come by. However, Matererega struck again to complete his double and seal a convincing 4-1 victory for Lautoka before the final whistle.

The win puts Lautoka in a strong position as they now turn their attention to their second pool match against Ba at 4pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rewa FC will face Navua FC at 5pm, while hosts Labasa FC take on Suva FC at 7:30pm tonight.

Fans can catch all the action live on Radio Fiji Two.