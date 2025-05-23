Lautoka face pre-FACT turmoil amidst financial woes

Supplied

Lautoka FC, the reigning champions of the Fiji FACT, find their title defense hanging precariously in the balance as the club grapples with internal turmoil issues.

Sources close to the team, including a senior Lautoka representative, revealed to FBC Sports that players initiated a boycott of training sessions from last Monday through Wednesday.

The core of this unrest stemmed from persistent issues with late payments and outstanding allowances, a situation that severely hampered the team’s ability to prepare effectively.

In response to the escalating crisis, Lautoka FA President Prasad, who recently returned to his duties after a two-week leave, confirmed the veracity of the players’ claims.

He said that these financial disputes were indeed hindering the team’s crucial preparations.

Prasad has now taken full responsibility for the club’s affairs, stepping back into the leadership role previously managed by acting president Faiyaz Ali during the period of player boycotts.

Following direct conversations with Shalendra Prasad, players reportedly resumed training today with a collective effort to move past the internal disputes and refocus on their primary objective: defending their title.

“I want to thank Faiyaz Ali for supporting the team with dedication and commitment. However, I must resume duties as per players’ requests and for the betterment of the Lautoka team.”

The registration of the 22-member squad for the Bic Fiji FACT was also delayed today (23rd May).

This administrative hiccup, coupled with the ongoing financial struggles and recent player unrest, suggests a turbulent environment behind the scenes.

As the tournament approaches, Lautoka’s preparation will undoubtedly demand not only rigorous physical conditioning but also immense mental fortitude.

Much work remains to be done to stabilize the situation and ensure the team is truly ready for the intense competition ahead.

