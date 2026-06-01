Labasa ready for Fiji FACT title defense

Labasa head coach Alvin Chand is confident his side is well-prepared to defend its title when the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT kicks off this afternoon.

Chand said the team’s focus over the past few weeks has been on refining the fundamentals of their game, emphasizing the importance of executing the small details correctly.

The Babsiga Lions will open their campaign against Suva this evening at 7:30pm and are aware of the significance of securing a positive result to build momentum for the tournament.

“We know Suva will be going all out this afternoon. We are also aware that winning against us the defending champs will be the target of all our opponents. But I am confident in our team to defendd the title.”

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Live commentary of the match will be available on Radio Fiji Two.