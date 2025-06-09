Kiwi siblings renew rivalry in Melbourne Cup

Brother and sister jockeys Jason and Alysha Collett are set to compete against each other in the lucrative $3 million Big Dance (1600m) at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia.

The Big Dance is a major feature race on Sydney’s Melbourne Cup Day program, known for its significant prize money and large crowd attraction.

Jason, 34, will be riding the gelding Ruby Flyer (trained by Brad Widdup), while his younger sister Alysha will be aboard Cranky

Harry (trained by Matthew Dunn).

While a healthy rivalry exists, both jockeys have expressed that they are genuinely happy when the other succeeds.

The Colletts are New Zealand-born, second-generation jockeys, following in the footsteps of their father Jim (a leading jockey turned trainer) and mother Judy (who rode over 100 winners).

The 2025 Melbourne Cup race will air LIVE on FBC Sports from 2.30pm today.

