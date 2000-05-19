Kikau to captain ladder-leading Bulldogs against Dolphins

[ Source: NRL ]

Viliame Kikau will captain the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs as they aim to extend their strong form at the top of the NRL ladder when they face the Dolphins at Accor Stadium this weekend.

With the Bulldogs sitting first in the standings and the Dolphins in 14th, the Sydney side will look to capitalise on the home-ground advantage in their first-ever meeting with the Queensland-based club in Sydney.

Head coach Cameron Ciraldo has made key adjustments with several players away on State of Origin duty, including Stephen Crichton, Max King (both NSW), and Kurt Mann (QLD).

Blake Taaffe shifts into the centres to cover Crichton, while Lipoi Hopoi earns his first NRL start in the front row alongside the returning Josh Curran.

Sam Hughes also returns, and Bailey Hayward slots in at lock. Jake Turpin and Hughes will provide impact off the bench, both making their first NRL appearances of the season.

