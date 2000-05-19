Jackson backs young guns

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson reaffirms his belief in the club’s young playmakers, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Philip Baselala, calling them vital to the team’s long-term vision.

The pair who are just 20-years-old, have played a central role in guiding the Drua around the park in this season’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Jackson stresses the importance of investing in their development, as well as growing a strong leadership core for the years ahead.

“They’re the future of the club. It would be nice to say they’re the future of the club in six years’ time. That’s when a 9 and 10 actually hit their peak at 26 years old.”

With Armstrong-Ravula at flyhalf and Baselala at halfback, Jackson says that their youth means mistakes are part of the process, but the potential is undeniable.

Jackson also credited captain Tevita Ikanivere for his leadership throughout the season, while emphasizing that anyone wearing the Drua jersey must uphold high standards as the club continues its growth.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are on bye this week and will return to face the Reds in the last round of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season next week.

