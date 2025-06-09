IDC finalists pooled together for Pacific Cup

File Photo

The pool draw for this year’s Pacific Community Cup has set up an exciting early clash between IDC finalists Rewa and Ba, who have both been grouped together for the tournament scheduled in New Zealand.

Rewa, the reigning champions of both the Extra Supermarket Premier League and FMF IDC, will headline Group A, which also features Ba FC, along with AUFFI All Stars, NZFFI All Stars, and NZFFI Northshore All Stars.

Meanwhile, Group B includes winners of the Extra Battle of the Giants, Labasa FC, western giants Lautoka FC, AUFFI Australia All Stars, Auckland All Stars, and USA All Stars.

Last year, Pacific Cup was played in Churchill Park, Lautoka where Rewa, Labasa, and Navua were knocked out in the pool stages, while Lautoka reached the semifinals but fell to the eventual champions, Auckland All Stars, who successfully defended their title.

The tournament will be held from November 26 to 30 in Auckland, New Zealand.

