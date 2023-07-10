Fiji hockey starts World Cup campaign on a high

[Source: Fiji Sports Council/Facebook]

The Fiji Mens hockey team has started its Hockey 5S Oceania World Cup Qualifier on a high against Tonga today.

The side defeated Tonga 14-1 in Australia.

They are set to meet the hosts, Australia tomorrow at 4.10 PM.

Meanwhile, the women’s team will be facing Papua New Guinea at 6.40 pm today before taking on the Solomon Islands at 12.50pm tomorrow.

Winning the tournament will see them qualify for the World Cup next year in Muscat, Oman.