Hockey faces junior player drain to athletics

Fiji Hockey is working to stabilise its junior development pathway after losing a significant number of under-15 athletes to the peak athletics season, which overlaps with visiting international hockey tours.

Development officer Fatima Mario said the timing clash continues to be one of the sport’s biggest hurdles when preparing age-grade teams.

He explained that the arrival of overseas hockey teams usually coincides with Fiji’s busiest athletics period, making it difficult to retain young players.

“Currently, we’re trying to work around the traveling arrangements with the teams from overseas. Because the time that overseas teams come over, it’s our peak time of sports here in Fiji.”

Mario said many promising hockey juniors turned to track and field this year.

“A lot of our athletes, we lost them… not in a bad way, but they joined the athletics teams and represented Suva, some represented Tailevu and all.”

Despite the setback, Fiji Hockey has been able to hold on to a talented group of players for one more season.

Mario added that the federation hopes to adjust its preparation around the athletics calendar in 2026 to help attract and retain a deeper pool of young players.

