Hawaii's Bryan goes back-to-back in Western Australia waves

[Source: Reuters]

Hawaii’s Gabriela Bryan defended her Western Australia Margaret River Pro title, showcasing her powerful forehand surfing to beat reigning world champion Caitlin Simmers and maintain her rankings lead over her Californian rival.

South African Jordy Smith won the men’s event, stop seven on the world tour, by taking out California’s Griffin Colapinto. The 37-year-old now leads the world championship rankings 18 years after making his tour debut.

While conditions had slowed on Tuesday after big, perfect surf earlier in the competition period, Simmers and Bryan started their final swiftly.

Article continues after advertisement

Simmers, 19, notched up a solid 7.17 out of 10 only to see Bryan use her trademark power on a series of searing turns for a near perfect 9.5.

Both surfers followed up their initial keeper scores with some mid-range numbers before Bryan notched up another solid wave for a 7.83 and 17.33 total inside the first 10 minutes of the final.

“I just went out there and was like, I’ve just got to surf my heart out, and that’s what I did on that (9.5) wave. And then I was lucky enough to get a backup before it went flat, so yeah, I’m so stoked,” Bryan, 23, said.

Smith, who joined the world tour in 2008 and is the oldest competitor on tour, also got off to a strong start, picking up an excellent 8.5 on his first wave after Colapinto garnered a modest 4.83.

With the ocean going quiet and needing a solid score, Colapinto waited in vain for another opportunity that never came, handing Smith his second win this year.

“I think it’s just a testament to every day, keep showing up, trusting what you’re doing,” Smith said. “This year has really been about having fun and enjoying this, because it’s not forever.”

Colapinto finished third in the world in 2023 and 2024 but had a shocking start to this year, languishing near the bottom of the rankings before the start of the three-leg Australian tour.

The 26-year-old from San Clemente had two of the most memorable waves of the event – a near-impossible tube in an early round and the only perfect 10-point ride in a blockbuster quarter-final against Italy’s Leo Fioravanti.

Trailing and needing a 9.4, Colapinto sped along an overhead wave and launched into a huge, full rotation aerial, greasing the landing as the shallow reef loomed.

The tour next heads to Colapinto’s home break, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics surfing venue of Lower Trestles.

The top five men and women after the 11-stop tour will then compete for the world title in a one-day, winner-takes-all Finals Day in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.