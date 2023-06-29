Guardians demolish Royals behind Ramirez and Bell

[Source: Reuters]

Jose Ramirez hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Josh Bell homered and drove in four runs to help the Cleveland Guardians trounce the host Kansas City Royals 14-1 on Wednesday night.

Bo Naylor belted his first major league homer while having three hits, three runs and two RBIs for the Guardians, who have won seven of their past nine games. Ramirez had two hits, two walks and scored three times as Cleveland moved into first place in the American League Central.

Drew Waters reached base three times on two hits and a walk for the Royals, who have lost 20 of their past 25 games.

Article continues after advertisement

Cleveland manager Terry Francona (illness) missed his second straight game. He was released from the hospital Wednesday and was resting at the team hotel.

Austin Cox (0-1) made his first big league start for Kansas City and things unravelled in the third inning.

Bo Naylor’s leadoff single was followed by back-to-back walks to Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario. Ramirez came up and lined the first pitch over the wall in left for his 13th blast of the season.

In the fifth inning, Ramirez led off with a walk and stole second base. One out later, Bell hit a mammoth 464-foot blast off Brooks Kriske to right centre to make it 6-0. It is Bell’s eighth homer of the season.

Cleveland added seven runs in the sixth against James McArthur.

Bo Naylor hit a two-run homer to make it an eight-run margin. Rosario had an RBI triple, Josh Naylor had a run-scoring double, Bell hit a two-run double and Will Brennan plated a run with an infield out as the lead reached 13-0.

Ramirez ripped an RBI double off Nick Wittgren in the seventh. In the bottom of the inning, Freddy Fermin hit an RBI single to get the Royals on the board.

Nick Sandlin (4-3) retired all four batters he faced for the Guardians.

Cleveland starter Logan Allen gave up three hits and two walks while striking out five in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.