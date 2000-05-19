Scheffler installed as U.S. Open favorite

Scottie Scheffler. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Scottie Scheffler is favoured to knock off the third leg of his quest for the career grand slam at next month’s U.S. Open.

Fresh off claiming his first Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA Championship, which added to Scheffler’s pair of Masters green jackets, he was installed as the consensus favorite to win the 2025 U.S. Open.

That includes being offered at +350 at DraftKings, where Rory McIlroy has the second-shortest odds at +600 followed by Bryson DeChambeau at +1100. Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm are both being offered at +1200.

The U.S. Open will begin June 12 at Oakmont Country Club in Plum, Penn. That’s a week before Scheffler’s 29th birthday.

The world’s top-ranked player has won his past two starts, including the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Scheffler has come close to claiming the U.S. Open before, tying for second in 2022 just a single shot behind champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Oakmont will play host to the U.S. Open for the 10th time but the first since 2016. That event was won by Dustin Johnson, with a 19-year-old Scheffler missing the cut by a stroke after bogeying his final hole.

Scheffler will have far higher expectations this time around.

He has again extended the distance between himself and world No. 2 McIlroy, who followed up his Masters triumph with an uninspired T47 at the PGA Championship. DeChambeau did battle to finish second for the second consecutive year, which followed a T5 at the Masters.

The most recent LIV Golf player to win a major, DeChambeau, will arrive at Oakmont as the defending U.S. Open champion, having outlasted McIlroy at Pinehurst.

DeChambeau, who is already a two-time U.S. Open champion, also has the third-shortest odds at BetRivers to claim No. 3 next month. He is being offered at +900 behind Scheffler (+335) and McIlroy (+650). Rahm is +1100, followed by Schauffele at +1600.

