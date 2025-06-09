Ba Open Golf tournament continues to grow

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The 56th R.C. Manubhai Ba Open Golf Tournament concluded successfully following some outstanding performances.

Shakeel Pillay won the gross title and Ravendra Lal was the runner-up.

Mohd Ali was declared the overall nett champion, while Damon Chen finished second.

In the women’s division, Raina Kumar and Lynn Natividad took out the respective titles.

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The professional category also featured an impressive display of skill, with Roneel Prakash securing first place and Tomasi Tuivuna second.

The tournament once again provided an important platform for golfers to demonstrate their ability and determination while strengthening connections within the wider golfing community.

R.C. Manubhai’s continued sponsorship of the tournament reflects the company’s commitment to supporting local sports and creating opportunities for golfers to showcase their talent.