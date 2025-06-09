Wright on target as US overhaul Australia 2-1 in Denver

[Source: Reuters]

Haji Wright scored a goal in each half as the United States surged to a 2-1 win over Australia in Denver today ending the Socceroos’ unbeaten run under Tony Popovic.

Victory came with a cost, though, as U.S. talisman Christian Pulisic came off before the half-hour mark with a lower leg injury after being brought down from behind by Jason Geria.

Pulisic’s blow compounded a poor start for the hosts who were a goal down at Dick’s Goods Sporting Park after 19 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia fullback Jordan Bos capitalised on static defending after his own throw-in, to weave through traffic in the box and thump in a volley from close range.

But Wright levelled the match in the 33rd minute with a clever toe-poke at the near-post, latching onto a through-ball from Cristian Roldan.

The Coventry City forward then curled in the winner five minutes after the restart, turning Cameron Burgess in the box after the Australians were caught out by Roldan’s quick free kick.

Wright’s brace ended the Socceroos’ seven-match winning streak while ensuring Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. finished the October international window on a high after being held 1-1 by Ecuador in Texas last week.

The World Cup co-hosts now have 12 wins, seven defeats and a draw under the Argentine.

Australia, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat in more than a year, having been unbeaten in 12 matches and 11 under Popovic.

Both sides rejigged their lineups from their previous friendlies.

Pochettino started with Wright and Pulisic up front, while Popovic restored goalkeeper and captain Mat Ryan to the starting 11 after using Paul Izzo in the 1-0 win over Canada.

The Socceroos’ youthful attacking duo Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure came off the bench after the hour-mark but were unable to conjure the equaliser to sustain Popovic’s unbeaten record.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.