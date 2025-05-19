Wilson stunner sinks Brentford in 3-2 comeback win for Fulham

[Source: Reuters]

Fulham beat Brentford 3-2 away in a roller-coaster Premier League encounter to complete the double over their West London rivals after Harry Wilson came back to haunt them with yet another winner.

Wilson, who had also scored twice in added time in a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in November, got on the scoresheet moments after coming on at 2-1 down by curling in a shot from nearly 30 yards out as Fulham scored two in two minutes.

As Marco Silva’s side moved up to 54 points — a record points tally for the club in the Premier League — they sit in 10th place, a point behind eighth-placed Brentford with the fight for a spot in Europe still up for grabs.

Fulham went ahead in the 16th minute when Raul Jimenez grabbed his 12th goal of the season after the Mexican striker climbed over Nathan Collins with a towering header to direct Adama Traore’s cross past the glove of Mark Flekken.

Brentford equalised when they won the ball back in midfield and Bryan Mbeumo played a one-two pass with Yoane Wissa before dribbling into the box and firing into the bottom corner.

Brentford won a penalty minutes later when Joachim Andersen clipped Kevin Schade and Mbeumo stepped up for the spot kick, but the Cameroon international was denied his 20th goal of the season as Bernd Leno made the save.

Wissa escaped a second booking for a foul on Antonee Robinson and as Fulham fumed over the decision, the Congo forward made it 2-1 two minutes later.

Michael Kayode launched a throw-in into the box which fell to the far post, where Christian Norgaard’s header slipped through Leno’s hands and Wissa prodded the ball over the line.

