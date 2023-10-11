Western neighbors share points

Fiji’s emerging football talents, Aporosa Yada and Etonia Dogalau, took center stage as Tigers Lautoka found themselves in a 1-all draw against RC Manubhai Ba at the Courts Inter District Championship.

Yada opened the scoring early in the second half, and just when it seemed Lautoka might secure a victory, Dogalau found the net.

Both of these promising players are part of the Fiji squad for the Pacific Games and demonstrated why they are highly regarded as top talents in the country.

With this draw, both teams now have four points in the competition.

Lautoka is set to face Tailevu Naitasiri at 1 PM tomorrow, while Ba will go up against Labasa at 7 PM tomorrow.