Weeklong excitement for IDC

The Fiji Football Association expresses satisfaction with the progress of the Courts Inter-District Championship over the past two days.

According to Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel, there has been an impressive turnout, particularly in the afternoons.

Patel emphasizes that the IDC is designed to be completed within a week, setting it apart from other tournaments that span two weekends. This expedited schedule serves multiple purposes, one of which is accommodating the numerous overseas fans who travel to Fiji to witness the tournament. For these fans, the IDC presents an attractive holiday plan.

“Definitely happy with it and everything. Hope more crowd would have come, but I think It’s weekdays, working days, but in the evening definitely, the crowd does show up”

Patel emphasizes that these fans are attracted to the IDC not just for the football but also because it offers them an appealing holiday experience.

Meanwhile, four teams have got the nod for the semi-finals in the Premier grade.

The first semi-final will feature Tavua against Nasinu, followed by Nadroga taking on Rakiraki on Saturday.