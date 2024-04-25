UNV FC keep final hopes alive with come from behind win over Suva FC

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

UNV FC have kept their hopes alive of making the final at the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League 2024 in New Caledonia after a come from behind 3-2 win over Suva FC.

The result still means UNV FC will have to win their final Group game against Tonga’s Veitongo FC and hope other results go their way, to make Sunday’s title decider.

Suva FC are also still in the running despite the defeat but will probably have to beat both Mataks FC from the Solomon Islands local side AS PTT to make the final.

The Fijian side dominated the first half and took an early lead through Aman Naidu from close range in the 4th minute. Naidu should have added to his tally midway through the first half but instead he blasted over the crossbar. Suva FC also had chances to captain Rajneel Singh and Niki Chand, but they couldn’t convert. By contrast UNV FC after a couple of tough matches appeared flat and were reduced to a couple of long-range efforts before a thunderbolt from Lucas Sarvanu in the 14th minute levelled the scores.

The second half was a cagey affair with few clear-cut chances. Kawol Tabilebo rattled the post in the 28th minute and a minute later Alex Wilkins forced Suva keeper Kitione Baleloa into a fine save.

Seven minutes from full-time Baleloa kept his side in the contest with a fine save to deny Tabilebo and up the other end Ravneel Pal fired just wide.

Tabilebo wasn’t to be denied a third time however he fired UNV FC in front with just over five minutes remaining and when Suva FC took out their goal-keeper in a bid to find an equaliser, UNV Keeper Sterry Tor fired the ball from his own line into the empty net to secure the three points.

However, Suva FC were determined to fight until the very end, in a last-minute attempt Suva FC’s Rajneel Singh scored an incredible goal in the final 5 seconds of the game.

UNV FC 3 (Lucas SARVANU 14’Kawol TABILEBO 35’ Sterry TOR 38′)

SUVA FC 2 (Aman NAIDU 4’, Rajneel SINGH 40′)

HT: 1-1