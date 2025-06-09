Three-peat win for Suva futsal

Source : FFA / Facebook

The HLB Mann Judd Suva Futsal side has claimed back-to-back Extra Futsal titles after defeating Tailevu Naitasiri 3–0 in the final at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Suva’s goals came from Krishneel Singh, Merrill Nand, and Nikhil Chand.

For Tailevu Naitasiri, it was a brave showing in their first-ever final appearance.

The young team, featuring players such as Neeraj Sharma, Nitin Chand, and Vinayak Rao, showed plenty of courage and heart against a well-drilled Suva outfit made up of several national squad members.

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Shivneel Kumar says Despite battling injuries and fatigue, the team takes pride in their performance.

Kumar says the team will use this year’s campaign as a stepping stone towards stronger seasons ahead.

