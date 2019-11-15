Home

Football

Serritslev believes in Fiji’s potential

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 23, 2020 7:43 am

Fiji Football National Head Coach Flemming Serritslev believes Fiji has the capabilities of hosting the OFC Nations Cup.

With the venue still yet to be confirmed, Fiji Football is in talks with Government to have the qualifiers hosted in the country.

More than 10 countries are expected to compete in the Nations Cup that is scheduled for June next year.

Article continues after advertisement

Serritslev says this will be a good opportunity for the national team to showcase their talent.

“Fiji FA is a very good organization of course they are able to host the world cup qualifiers secondly it would be a great opportunity for us to play on soil and show the kind of football that Fiji spectators would love.”

According to Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says if the tournament is held in Fiji, Suva’s ANZ Stadium and Lautoka’s Churchill Park will be the venues.

