Samoa tops Group A after win over Cook Islands

[Source: OFC]

Samoa tops Group A of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup after a 1-0 triumph over the Cook Islands last night.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Cook Islands, as the result also ensures their progression to the quarter-finals after finishing second in the group, ahead of Tonga on goal difference.

The Cook Islands had a couple of early chances, captain Tayla Hetherington and Kura Mose both forcing Samoa goalkeeper Ronisa Lipi into action.

Samoa however pressed high up the pitch, not allowing the Cook Islands to pass out from the back and the tactic paid dividends a quarter of an hour into the game.

Jayda Stewart’s first-half goal ensured that Samoa were through to the quarter-finals next week.