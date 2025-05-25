Salah is Premier League’s best

[Source: Mohamed Salah / Facebook]

Football star and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League player of the season.

This is the second time the 32-year-old Egyptian has won the award, which is decided after votes from the public are combined with those from a panel of football experts, having also claimed it in the 2017-18 campaign.

Salah, who led the Reds to the Premier League title this season, beat off the challenge from two of his team-mates.

Also shortlisted for the main honour were Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood.

It is the first time since 2018-19 that a Manchester City player has not won the award.

