Rewa shift focus back to league

After wrapping up their OFC Men’s Championship campaign, Rewa Football is now turning its attention back to the Extra Supermarket National League.

The Delta Tigers managed only one point, recording two losses and one draw.

Rewa Skipper Setareki Hughes said that while they didn’t get the results they were hoping for, they’re grateful to have picked up some points.

Hughes also praised the quality of play from everyone on the team, including the reserves, saying they showed a lot of spirit and played with real grit.

Rewa FC Coach Rodeck Singh also commented on the team’s performance, saying they played well overall, but the players need to be more disciplined.

Singh also mentioned that they’ll be working hard on their finishing, as missing chances in front of goal really hurt them during the tournament.

The team will now head home to get ready for their league games and work on putting things right.

