Rewa faces Auckland test

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Rewa FC will be aiming to produce another memorable performance when it takes on defending champion Auckland City FC in the OFC Men’s Champions League semi-final at FOUR R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba tomorrow.

The Delta Tigers have fought their way into the last four after recovering from a disappointing start to the tournament.

Rewa opened its campaign with a 4-1 loss to Galaxy FC but responded strongly, defeating Tupapa Maraerenga FC 4-2 before securing a crucial 2-1 win over Lae City FC in its final pool match.

Kavaia Rawaqa scored the equaliser against Lae City before Merrill Nand struck the winner, sending the Fiji champions into the semi-finals.

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Standing between Rewa and a place in the final is a formidable Auckland City side, which topped Group A after winning all three of its matches.

The 13-time OFC champions beat Central Coast FC 2-1, AS Tiga Sport 1-0 and AS Venus 4-3 to maintain a perfect record.

But Rewa will take confidence from its previous meeting with Auckland.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in Honiara last year, with Auckland taking the lead through Haris Zeb before Solomon Islands international John Orobulu rescued a point for Rewa deep into stoppage time.

That result will serve as a reminder that Auckland City can be challenged.

Rewa will need to be disciplined defensively and clinical in front of goal against an experienced Auckland outfit.

With home support behind them, the Delta Tigers will be hoping to rise to the occasion and book a place in the OFC Champions League final.

Kick-off is at 3pm tomorrow at FOUR R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba.