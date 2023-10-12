Rewa eliminated as Loaniceva sees red

Navua celebrate after scoring against Rewa

A costly error by Ajay Trading Rewa’s goalkeeper, Epeli Loaniceva, led to disastrous consequences as his team was eliminated from the Courts Inter District Championship, losing 2-1 to Aldex Trading/River Tubing Navua.

Loaniceva was shown a red card after punching and subsequently attacking Navua’s Jackson Wale.

This incident occurred while Navua was trailing 1-0, with Setareki Hughes having given Rewa the lead in the first half.

Loaniceva’s actions resulted in a penalty, which Jarred Rongosulia successfully converted. Later, veteran Kolinio Sivoki made it 2-1 with an excellent finish, and Navua held on for the victory.



Jarred Rongosulia celebrates after scoring for Navua

Fiji FA has stated that any future decision regarding Loaniceva will be determined by the disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, Navua football has indicated that they will take the matter further and report it to higher authorities.

Navua will now await the outcome of the Suva-Nadi match to determine their final standing in the top two.