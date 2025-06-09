Only one Fijian club makes the cut for OFC league

[Photo: Supplied]

Only one club from Fiji (Bula Boys FC) has secured its spot in the inaugural OFC Professional League, leaving the Ba club out of the new 2026 competition.

After a thorough club licensing process, it was revealed that Bula Boys FC will represent the nation, while the club from Ba did not make the final list.

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has approved a total of eight clubs, which are still subject to final compliance checks.

Article continues after advertisement

This new league, the first-ever professional football competition in the region, will serve as Oceania’s direct qualifier for the FIFA Club World Cup 2029.

The confirmed clubs are: Bula Boys FC (Fiji), Hekari United FC (Papua New Guinea), Solomon Kings FC (Solomon Islands), Tahiti United FC (Tahiti), Vanuatu FC (Vanuatu)

They will be joined by Auckland FC and Christchurch United FC from New Zealand, and South Melbourne FC from Australia, the only team from outside the OFC region.

The first season will run from January to May 2026, with each of the eight clubs playing a minimum of 17 matches in a unique circuit series format held across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.