Neymar needs to regain full fitness

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Neymar remains in Brazil’s plans but the forward needs to be fully fit to earn a recall to the squad as he looks to reignite his international career ahead of next year’s World Cup, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday.

Neymar, 33, has not featured for Brazil in two years, with injuries hampering his ability to perform consistently since returning to Santos last year after a stint in Saudi Arabia.

Ancelotti, speaking ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Japan in Tokyo on Tuesday, praised Neymar’s talent but stressed the importance of his physical condition.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.