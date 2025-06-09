National reps boost Suva futsal

Suva Futsal coach Vishal Nadan says his side is ready to defend their title at this year’s Extra Futsal IDC, with several national players strengthening the squad.

Speaking after announcing their renewed sponsorship with HLB Mann Judd, Nadan says the support will help the team cover preparation costs as they aim to stay on top.

The coach says that most of his players have returned fit from the recent OFC Men’s Nations Cup which was hosted in Suva, with the full squad now injury free.

Among the key players are national futsal representatives Nikhil Chand, Justin Kumar, Shivnal Prasad, Merrill Nand, Ramzan Khan, Filipe Baravilala and Kitione Baleloa who have been training together over the past few months.

“It’s an advantage I would say because they’ve been training more in Futsal for the past 2-3 months together. So, they’re coming in fitter than the rest and we expect them to lead the team into the tournament.”

He adds that the team’s unity and fighting spirit is Suva’s biggest strengths.

Drawn in a challenging pool with Nasinu, Ba, and Labasa, Nadan knows that every game will test their preparation and strategy.

Futsal IDC starts tomorrow at Vodafone Arena, Suva.

