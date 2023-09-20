Nasinu FC forfeits match points over ineligibility violation

Ryan Chandra wearing jersey #7 [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

In a twist of events from the Courts IDC 2023, Nasinu FC is set to lose their match points from their game against Nadroga FC.

The decision comes following the discovery that Nasinu fielded an ineligible player, Ryan Chandra wearing jersey #7, who was previously red-carded in their match against Savusavu FC.

Nasinu FC was informed of Chandra’s suspension through an email dated 20/09/23.

The act of fielding him contravened article 24.3 of the competition regulations, and as such, the match’s original 1-1 result will be annulled.

According to the Fiji FA Disciplinary Code, red card suspensions are carried from one competition to another, ensuring consistency in disciplinary actions.

Nasinu FC’s oversight in playing Chandra resulted in an undue advantage over Nadroga FC, and in response, Nadroga FC is to be awarded a match forfeiture of 3 points and 3 goals.

The updated match result now reads: Nadroga 3, Nasinu 0. Nasinu’s breach serves as a reminder of the strict adherence expected to competition regulations.