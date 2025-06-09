Nasinu FC crowned Fiji FA Presidents Cup Champions

[Source: Supplied]

ABA Realtors Nasinu FC have been crowned champions of the Fiji FA Presidents Cup 2025, after beating Tailevu Naitasiri FC 2-1 in the final match played last Sunday at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

Sixteen-year-old Maikah Dau opened the scoring for Nasinu.

Later, a precise pass from 15-year-old Arshveer Singh set up Solomon Island import Paul Francis, who slotted in the second goal, giving his side a strong lead.

Tailevu Naitasiri FC’s Revans Reddy managed to pull one goal back, but Nasinu held firm to secure their win.

The tournament, contested in a round-robin format during the BiC Fiji FACT 2025 in May, featured Tavua FC, Nasinu FC, Tailevu Naitasiri FC, and Northland Tailevu FC.

Nasinu FC finished the competition undefeated, an impressive feat that earned them the championship title, with Tavua FC claiming the runner-up spot.









