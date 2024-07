Nadi FC

Nadi triumphed over neighbours Lautoka with a 2-1 win in the second match of the Rooster Chicken/ scoops ice cream BOG 2024.

Eneriko Matau scored from a corner kick in the 28th minute, and Apolosi Seru added a second goal in the 88th minute.

Lautoka managed to pull one back in the 90th minute, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite having more possession and plenty of chances in the second half, Lautoka failed to capitalize