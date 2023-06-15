Midfield work for Ba

The Ba football team celebrate after qualifying for the Fiji FACT semi-final

Rooster Chicken Ba will treat their Digicel Fiji FACT semi-final fixture as just another match when they take on AK Plumbing and Glamada Rewa.

The side is working to elevate its performance from that of the pool stages.

Coach Imdad Ali has confidence in his team’s abilities and knows they’ll be out to perform to their full potential.

He says at the moment their worry is on the midfield.

“Maybe a little bit of work in the midfield too because these young U20 boys who came in at the very last moment could not gel well with the team but then I know their capabilities. They’re good players, good boys.”



Coach Imdad Ali [right] during Ba’s pool match at the Fiji FACT

Ali understands the semis will be difficult but only the game-day will determine their true capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FACT semi-finals on Saturday see Lautoka battling Labasa at 2pm before Ba takes on Rewa at 4.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The final will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.