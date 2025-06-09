Mexico through to round of 32

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Mexico booked their place in the World Cup knockout stage as Group A winners and secured home advantage for the Round of 32 after Luis Romo’s second-half strike earned the tournament co-hosts a 1-0 win over South Korea.

The victory moved Javier Aguirre’s side onto six points from two matches and ensured their first knockout game would be played in Mexico City on June 30.

They are the first team to qualify for the knockout stage.

Romo broke the deadlock three minutes after the restart, capitalising on a costly mistake by keeper Kim Seung-Gyu.

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The South Korea keeper spilled a cross after colliding with a teammate, allowing the Mexico midfielder a simple finish into an unguarded net from the centre of the box.