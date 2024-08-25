Lewandowski strike earns Barcelona 2-1 win over Athletic

[Source: Reuters]

Striker Robert Lewandowski smashed home a rebound to earn Barcelona a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in an absorbing LaLiga clash this morning.

A deflected strike by teenager Lamine Yamal in the 24th minute gave Barca the lead.

The visitors levelled in the 42nd minute when Oihan Sancet converted a penalty after defender Pau Cubarsi fouled Alex Berenguer inside the box.

Lewandowski netted the winner in the 75th minute from a rebound by the goalkeeper to give Barca their second win in as many games.

Barcelona are level with Celta Vigo at the top the LaLiga standings on six points. Athletic are 15th with one point from two matches.

Although the Catalonia giants dominated possession, Athletic were always a threat on the break with brothers Inaki and Nico Williams a constant menace, forcing Marc-Andre ter Stegen into several top-class saves.

Still missing key players like Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie De Jong due to injury and new signing Dani Olmo yet to be registered, new manager Hansi Flick relied on the superb form of his forwards Lewandowski, Yamal and Raphinha.