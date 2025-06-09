Last minute venue change for FANCA ICC

[file photo]

The FANCA ICC quarterfinals will now take place at Churchill Park in Lautoka today after unplayable ground conditions forced a late venue change from Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Fans can look forward to a packed day of football action, with four high-stakes quarterfinals on the card.

Nadi will face Ba in the opening clash, followed by Ponsonby against Dannemora.

Sydney Mulomulo then takes on Rewa, before the day concludes with Papatoetoe up against Drasa.

With rivalries set to ignite and teams vying for a place in the semifinals, organisers are urging fans to turn out in numbers and be part of the passion, as the road to the ICC 2025 crown intensifies.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9am at Churchill Park.

