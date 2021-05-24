Football
Labasa won’t be easy for Rewa: Singh
February 18, 2022 12:01 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]
It won’t be an easy task for Rewa tomorrow as they get ready to face Labasa in the second round of the Digicel Premier League.
Rewa will be hosted by the northern team and are wary of what Labasa will bring.
Coach Rodicks Singh says they know Labasa will bring in its best after a 2-nil loss against Nasinu last week.
Singh says it is important for Rewa to not let Labasa get by easily.
“We also know that for us it’s also important to win, we have ironed out our mistakes and a lot of finishing areas where we missed the good chances against Ba where we should have been scoring, we have ironed out a couple of finishing areas and a couple of games which were affecting us regarding the game against Ba so I hope we stick to the game plan and are able to get the three points required against Labasa”.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|NASINU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|NAVUA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|REWA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|SUVA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|LAUTOKA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|BA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|LABASA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADI
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Rewa will face Labasa tomorrow at 1pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.
On Sunday, Churchill Park will host a triple header starting at 12pm between Nadi and Nadroga, at 2pm Lautoka takes on Navua while Suva meets Ba at 4pm.
You can watch these matches live on FBC POP on the Walesi platform.
Also on Sunday, Nasinu faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|-
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|-
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 0
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
Round 1: Rewa vs Ba
Click on the image for a bigger view