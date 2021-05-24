Labasa won’t be easy for Rewa: Singh

It won’t be an easy task for Rewa tomorrow as they get ready to face Labasa in the second round of the Digicel Premier League.

Rewa will be hosted by the northern team and are wary of what Labasa will bring.

Coach Rodicks Singh says they know Labasa will bring in its best after a 2-nil loss against Nasinu last week.

Singh says it is important for Rewa to not let Labasa get by easily.

“We also know that for us it’s also important to win, we have ironed out our mistakes and a lot of finishing areas where we missed the good chances against Ba where we should have been scoring, we have ironed out a couple of finishing areas and a couple of games which were affecting us regarding the game against Ba so I hope we stick to the game plan and are able to get the three points required against Labasa”.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 NASINU 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 NAVUA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 REWA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 NADROGA 1 0 0 1 1 3

-2 0 NADI 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Rewa will face Labasa tomorrow at 1pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

On Sunday, Churchill Park will host a triple header starting at 12pm between Nadi and Nadroga, at 2pm Lautoka takes on Navua while Suva meets Ba at 4pm.

You can watch these matches live on FBC POP on the Walesi platform.

Also on Sunday, Nasinu faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa - Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi - Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri - Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka - Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba - Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 3 - 0 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium

Round 1: Rewa vs Ba



