Football

Labasa won’t be easy for Rewa: Singh

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 18, 2022 12:01 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

It won’t be an easy task for Rewa tomorrow as they get ready to face Labasa in the second round of the Digicel Premier League.

Rewa will be hosted by the northern team and are wary of what Labasa will bring.

Coach Rodicks Singh says they know Labasa will bring in its best after a 2-nil loss against Nasinu last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says it is important for Rewa to not let Labasa get by easily.

“We also know that for us it’s also important to win, we have ironed out our mistakes and a lot of finishing areas where we missed the good chances against Ba where we should have been scoring, we have ironed out a couple of finishing areas and a couple of games which were affecting us regarding the game against Ba so I hope we stick to the game plan and are able to get the three points required against Labasa”.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
TAILEVU NAITASIRI110030+33
NASINU110020+23
NAVUA110031+23
REWA110010+13
SUVA110021+13
LAUTOKA100112-10
BA100101-10
LABASA100102-20
NADROGA100113
-20
NADI100103-30

Rewa will face Labasa tomorrow at 1pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

On Sunday, Churchill Park will host a triple header starting at 12pm between Nadi and Nadroga, at 2pm Lautoka takes on Navua while Suva meets Ba at 4pm.

You can watch these matches live on FBC POP on the Walesi platform.

Also on Sunday, Nasinu faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa-RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi-NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka-NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa-SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi3 - 0Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium

Round 1: Rewa vs Ba

 


Click on the image for a bigger view

