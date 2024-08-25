Haaland hat-trick as Man City, Brighton, Arsenal share top spot

[Source: Reuters]

Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick to fire Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday and lift the champions to the top of the Premier League table.

They lead on goal difference from Brighton & Hove Albion, who defeated Manchester United 2-1 with a last-gasp goal, and Arsenal who struck twice late on to earn a gritty 2-0 win at Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur handed last-placed Everton more misery with a 4-0 victory and West Ham earned their first win of the season, 2-0 over Crystal Palace.

Article continues after advertisement

Manchester City scored three times in less than four minutes after conceding a shock early goal to crush Ipswich and remain perfect in their quest for a fifth consecutive league title.

Haaland kicked off City’s trio of goals in 191 seconds with a penalty in the 12th minute. Kevin De Bruyne netted less than two minutes later and Haaland struck again to all but seal the victory at Etihad Stadium.

“Last season (Haaland) struggled a lot, especially at the beginning,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “He felt tired and niggles most of the time. This time with the rest with no Euros, he has arrived with a good vibe. The numbers are unbelievable.”