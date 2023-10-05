Four through to semis

The semi-finalists for the Premier grade in the Courts Inter District Championship have been determined.

The first semi-final will feature Tavua against Nasinu, followed by Nadroga taking on Rakiraki.

In the final round of pool games, Nasinu secured a 1-0 victory against Savusavu in a crucial match and finished as the runner-up in their group.

In another decisive match, Rakiraki defeated Seaqaqa with a score of 4-2.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday.