Four through to semis

The semi-finalists for the Premier grade in the Courts Inter District Championship have been determined.
The first semi-final will feature Tavua against Nasinu, followed by Nadroga taking on Rakiraki.
In the final round of pool games, Nasinu secured a 1-0 victory against Savusavu in a crucial match and finished as the runner-up in their group.
Article continues after advertisement
In another decisive match, Rakiraki defeated Seaqaqa with a score of 4-2.
The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday.
Advertisement