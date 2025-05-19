Fiji FA emphasises drug-free commitment ahead of Fiji FACT

Fiji Football Association vice-president Yogeshwar Singh has reinforced the organisation’s zero-tolerance stance on drugs ahead of the 2025 Fiji FACT tournament, which kicks off next week.

He confirmed that drug tests will be carried out during the competition as part of their ongoing commitment to clean sport.

Singh urged all participating teams to take the matter seriously and prepare accordingly.

“This is a continued effort to keep the sport drug-free. So this is a message to one and all – please refrain from drugs. We would like to see a drug-free tournament, so please go back and have your drug test done before you come and take part in the tournament so that we have a very clean tournament.”

The Fiji FA has implemented similar testing protocols in past tournaments and says it will continue to prioritise player health and fairness in the sport.

The 2025 BiC Fiji Fact tournament kicks off with the group stage from 30th May to 1st June, followed by the knockout rounds from 7th to 8th June at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

