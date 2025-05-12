FIFA friendly matches important

Fiji Kulas striker Sofi Diyalowai in action against American Samoa during the OFC Olympic Qualifiers in Apia, Samoa. [Source: OFC/file photo]

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf says the upcoming FIFA International Friendly matches between the Fiji Kulas and Papua New Guinea are highly important for the national team.

Yusuf highlights that the results of these two games will directly impact Fiji’s world ranking.

As per FIFA’s latest rankings in March, the Fiji Kulas are placed 72nd, while PNG ranks higher at 56th.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf [file photo]

“It’s very important in terms of ranking, in terms of climbing the number spot which is New Zealand, at the moment PNG is behind New Zealand and Fiji is third. So yes this two matches will make a huge difference. The two matches will help with preparations for the Women Nations Cup.”

He also notes that the matches will serve as valuable preparation for the upcoming Women’s Nations Cup, which will take place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva in July.

The Fiji Kulas will travel to PNG later this month and will play their fixtures on May 30th and June 2nd.

