England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euros semis

[Source: Reuters]

Trent Alexander-Arnold converted the winning spot kick in a penalty shootout to send England into the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after Manuel Akanji missed for Switzerland.

Alexander-Arnold fired into the top left corner to send pre-tournament favourites England through, winning the shootout 5-3 after the match was level at 1-1 after extra time.

Breel Embolo had put Switzerland ahead after 75 minutes when he poked home from close range after John Stones failed to clear, and Bukayo Saka levelled for England five minutes later with a brilliant strike in off the far post.

England will meet either Netherlands or Turkey, who play later today.