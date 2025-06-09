DPM Prasad applauds Ba Muslim Sports’ FANCA triumph

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has praised Ba Muslim Sports for their remarkable victory at the FANCA ICC 2025, calling it a proud moment for Ba and for Fiji.

He said the win represented more than just sporting success, it was a reflection of teamwork, discipline, and the enduring spirit of unity that defines Fijian communities.

“When the Ba team lifted the trophy, it was not just a win for one club, but a celebration of unity, discipline, and determination that reflects the best of our people.”

He commended the players, officials, and supporters for their dedication and perseverance, saying the triumph was built on more than just skill.

“True victory comes when talent is combined with perseverance, humility, and faith.”

Professor Prasad also underscored the broader impact of the win, noting how sport continues to bring communities together and serve as a source of inspiration for young people.

As part of the celebrations, players were presented with plaques in recognition of their contribution to Ba Muslim Sports’ historic victory, a moment that has further strengthened community pride across Ba.

